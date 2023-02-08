Mumbai: HC refuses to expedite Nashik shelter home rape cases | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to expedite the hearing of rape cases related to minor girls in a Nashik shelter home. The court remarked that several cases are pending before special courts and every litigant is anxious that their case be heard first.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought transfer of the rape cases to the CBI and compensation or financial aid for the seven Scheduled Tribe minor victims who had been raped in a shelter home.

The State Government informed the court that the investigation in all the cases was complete and chargesheets had also been filed. The victims in the case were seven girls in the age group of 14-19 years. In 2022, allegations of rape were made against 32-year-old Harshal More who used to run the shelter home.

