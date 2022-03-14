Mumbai: Court stays summons against Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita in cheating case

A sessions court in Dindoshi has stayed the summons issued by a magistrate for the presence of actor Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty in a cheating filed by a businessman, while permitting the case to proceed against their mother Sunanda Shetty.

The automobile businessman had claimed in his complaint filed at Juhu police station in 2017 that he had lent money to the actor’s father Surendra Shetty in 2015. After the actor;s father’s demise, pending repayment of the loan he complained that the three who were in the loop about the loan, had refused to return it. A magistrate court had issued a summons to them on Feb 11 and they had approached this court in an appeal against the summons.

Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan heard advocates of both sides and recorded in his order after perusing the application of the Shetty’s and documents filed with it, that it is seen that Surendra Shetty and Sunanda Shetty were partners in a firm, but that the applicant did not show how Shilpa or her sister had any concern with the loan amount.

The court however noted that no doubt, there are several factual and legal aspects involved in the application which needs a detailed judicial inquiry on merits. It ordered the summons issued by the magistrate court against the sisters be stayed and that the trial court proceed with the case against their mother.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:34 PM IST