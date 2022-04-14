Mumbai: Court rejects bail application of actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Mumbai: A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has rejected the bail application of actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested in Aug last year in a drugs case.

Kohli's plea was rejected on Apr 8. He had claimed bail on the grounds that his co-accused had been released on bail and that the drugs recovered from him fall under small quantity under the NDPS Act. His advocate had further argued that the actor is falsely implicated in the case. He claimed that the circumstance has changed as this bail application was filed after filing of the chargesheet by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Special Judge AA Joglekar said in the order that the court has carefully perused the chargesheet and allied material and that it prima facie transpires that Kohli is well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to illicit trafficking of drugs. It also noted that as shown by the prosecution, the content of the WhatsApp chats and the bank transactions match in dates. It stated that in this regard the apparent involvement of Kohli cannot be negated.

The order further stated that he has failed to explain the recovery of drugs from his house as also the financial transactions. Judge Joglekar said that it may be the case that the contraband seized is in small quantity, but that the factor would not be a quintessential for grant of bail.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:17 PM IST