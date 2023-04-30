Mumbai: Court permits Elgar accused to appear for law entrance test (Sagar Gorkhe- right) | File pic

Mumbai: A special court has permitted cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe, an accused in the Bhima - Koregaon case to appear for the CET - law entrance exam.

It directed that he be sent with police escort to the centre and on completion of the exam, he be lodged back in Taloja prison. Special Judge Dinesh Katariya directed that the escort charges be waived off.

The plea through advocate Deepa Punjani, Gorkhe had sought that he be permitted to appear for the examination which is an entrance test for a three-year law course. Gorkhe is accused by the prosecution to be a member of Kabir Kala Manch, which it claims is a frontal organization of the banned terror organization Communist Party of India (Maoist). He and other activists had allegedly given provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave that led to riots after the programme.