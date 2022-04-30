Mumbai: Court denies pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Ganesh Naik

Thane district sessions court on Saturday refused to grant pre-arrest bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in a case of rape and intimidation filed by a woman with whom he was in an alleged live-in relationship.

The order was pronounced by District and Additional Sessions Judge N K Brahme.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against Naik, a former Maharashtra minister, in Navi Mumbai for alleged rape as well as for offenses under the Arms Act earlier this month.

The FIRs were based on a complaint by a 42-year-old woman who alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with Naik for several years and had a son from him, but he broke off the relations four years ago. He also threatened her with a revolver, she claimed.

Naik is currently MLA from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a satellite township near Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:08 PM IST