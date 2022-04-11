Mumbai: CBI gets Anil Deshmukh's remand for five more days in corruption case

A Mumbai court on Monday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh till April 16.

Special judge DP Shingade extended Deshmukh's custody while allowing CBI application seeking the NCP leader's custody for five more days in the case regarding corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in the state. CBI had said that it wants to confront Deshmukh with more witnesses and suspects.

Deshmukh was arrested by the CBI on April 5 and was sent to the agency's custody for five days.

Public Prosecutor Ratan Deep Singh, appearing for the CBI, argued that further custody was required to confront Deshmukh and others with more witnesses.

Stating that Deshmukh and other accused were not co-operating with the investigation, the prosecutor said that they were taking many breaks during investigation.

Advocate Shekar Jagtap, appearing for Deshmukh's alleged aide and co-accused Sanjeev Palande, and even advocate for Kundan Shinde opposed their further custody.

Deshmukh's counsels – Vikram Chaudhri and Aniket Nikam – argued that the entire process is bad in law and there is no significant progress in the investigation, in which Deshmukh has been cooperative.

Chaudhri argued that despite multiple requests by Deshmukh extending co-operation, the timing of this arrest by CBI came just a few days before the ED bail plea was to be heard by the Bombay High Court.

He even argued that: “Despite several directives, that people who are of old age suffering from ailments, arrest ought not be made, I have been arrested.. I am not asking for preferential treatment, I am only saying treat me as in accordance with law.”

Replying to CBI's allegations that Deshmukh was “not answering”, Chaudhari said that the NCP leader has a “fundamental right to silence”.

Nikam refuted CBI's claims that he was taking too many breaks and said that the former minister has been co-operating with the interrogation uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze’s lawyer Advocate Rounak Naik informed the Court that he has conceded for the custody considering the entire case is based on his statement.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:27 PM IST