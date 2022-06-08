Mumbai: Builder remanded in judicial custody in Yes Bank - DHFL case

Representative Image | File Picture

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday remanded builder Avinash Bhosale arrested in the Yes Bank - DHFL case, in judicial custody. On Wednesday, he was produced before the court where the CBI sought his extended custody.

The court however, rejected the plea for the same. The agency claims he was involved in diverting funds from his co-accused - the promoters of Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation (DHFL) Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The agency’s plea for extended custody was opposed by advocates Vijay Aggarwal along with Rahul Agarwal, stating that sufficient time had already been given for the custodial probe.

