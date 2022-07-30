Mumbai: Brothers get 5-year jail for assaulting policeman with sword, iron rod

Jail/ Representational Image |

A sessions court on Thursday sentenced two brothers in their early and late twenties to five years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking a police sub-inspector with a sword and iron rod on his head in 2016 when he had gone to help two men who had approached him when he was patrolling at night.

The brothers Faiyaz Shaikh, 27 and Faizal Shaikh, 23, Antop Hill residents had been in jail for a substantial period and this period will be deducted from their sentence.

The policeman Sandeep Mane had testified before the court that the incident had taken place when he was patrolling at Shanti Nagar of Wadala at 3.30 am. He said two men had come to him and complained that they were assaulted by the accused. Mane had gone to the location with two constables. The men were in their home by then and Mane had knocked and asked for the younger one Faizal. The elder brother Faiyaz had scuffled with him. By the time, his younger sibling had come with an iron rod and attacked Mane on his head. Thereafter, the elder one brought out a sword and tried to attack the policeman on his head. Mane said he had defended the blow by blocking it with his right hand and had sustained injuries to his palm and fingers as a result. The brothers had also attacked the two constables with Mane. A crowd had gathered and they had fled.

The court observed that though the injuries were simple, there was an intention to murder as they had attempted to assault the policeman on his head, a vital part. It said that the police had gone to the spot to help people.

It however sentenced the brother to only five years, while the punishment for an attempt to murder can go up to 10 years. It said they have been in jail since their arrest and considered their age and that they are showing repentance while deciding that the sentence would meet the ends of justice.