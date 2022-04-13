e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Legal / Mumbai: Bombay HC rejects permanent bail plea of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

Mumbai: Bombay HC rejects permanent bail plea of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

Urvi Mahajani | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

poet and activist Varavara Rao |
poet and activist Varavara Rao |
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea for permanent bail filed by Telugu poet Varavara Rao who is an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence.

A bench of SB Shukre and GA Sanap also rejected the application by Rao to stay in Telangana during the duration of bail.

"The present petition seeking permanent bail is dismissed. Plea seeking modification of bail to go to Telangana is dismissed," the Court said.

The court has also refused his plea seeking modification of his bail condition to stay in Telangana during the period of his temporary medical bail.

Varavara Rao is currently out on medical bail which has been extended for 3 months to allow him to undergo cataract surgery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Elgar Parishad Case: Varavara Rao faces death if charges proven, says NIA Elgar Parishad Case: Varavara Rao faces death if charges proven, says NIA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST