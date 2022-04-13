Mumbai: Bombay HC rejects permanent bail plea of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea for permanent bail filed by Telugu poet Varavara Rao who is an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence.

A bench of SB Shukre and GA Sanap also rejected the application by Rao to stay in Telangana during the duration of bail.

"The present petition seeking permanent bail is dismissed. Plea seeking modification of bail to go to Telangana is dismissed," the Court said.



The court has also refused his plea seeking modification of his bail condition to stay in Telangana during the period of his temporary medical bail.

Varavara Rao is currently out on medical bail which has been extended for 3 months to allow him to undergo cataract surgery.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST