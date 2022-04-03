Mumbai: Bombay HC imposes cost of Rs 5 lakh on Omkar Realtor while dismissing appeal

The Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on Omkar Realtors while dismissing its appeal challenging the order of the single judge directing the developer to provide a habitable flat to Shahveer Kapadia who had already paid full consideration of Rs 23.41 crore for a floor on the 65th floor of the project called Omkar 1973 in Worli.

A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar dismissed the appeal filed by Omkar Realtor observing that there was “total, blatant and flagrant breach of all its contractual obligations” by the developer.

On March 21, single judge, justice Kulkarni, had directed Omkar Realtor to hand over a habitable flat to Kapadia within a week, after observing that the flat on the 65th floor handed over to him had huge iron struts. The single judge had also said that if the developer fails to hand over a habitable premises within a week, a court receiver will be appointed.

Kapadia and his wife had approached the HC after Omkar Realtor failed to hand over their flat despite paying the full consideration. Kapadias bought the apartment for Rs 23 crore in 2015 and completed the payment in 2017. Their flat was one in a series of special and exclusive flats with a dedicated elevators that open directly and only into the One Series flats. They also had access to several common lifts.

Although, the developer handed over possession of the flat to Kapadia, it was “coupled with insurmountable hurdles and obstructions” as there were iron struts.

Dinyar Madon, Omkar’s counsel, told the court that the developer has offered to build a wall to conceal the struts that are in the lift shaft.

Dismissing the offer, the HC said: “But this is a little too much ingenuity because the whole purpose of these lifts was to provide dedicated access to the flats themselves, i.e. to open into the flats. This is why they carried a premium.”

Madon also argued that the iron struts were required to support a tower crane to cast the slabs for the higher floors from 72nd floor to 74th floor.

Also, a report by the onsite expert claimed that the dedicated lifts are ‘hyper technical high speed lifts’ and must be installed in ‘close collaboration with lift manufacturers’. This would take much longer than an ordinary lift installation exercise. “All this is just vapid verbiage,” said HC while taking note of a report by SRA’s which said that according to the expert from Schindler, company whose elevators are being installed in the tower, private or dedicated lifts up to the 69th floor can be made functional and operational immediately.

As per the second agreement signed with Kapadias in 2019, the developer had said that if the possession of the elevator is not handed over by January 2020, then it will pay default interest at 21 per cent till its completion.

“Omkar Realtors has paid not a naya paise to the Kapadias under this covenant / Agreement either,” noted HC. it further added: “What Omkar Realtors now presents this Court with is simply this. That it will construct the flat and complete the lifts as and when — and if — it is able to do so.”

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:49 AM IST