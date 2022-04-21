Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2 accused of abducting builder in 2019 as trial not likely to conclude in reasonable time

Observing that the accused were in custody since 2019 and that the trial is not likely to conclude within the reasonable time due to large pendency, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to two persons arrested for allegedly abducting a builder -- Harshal Manjarekar -- for ransom.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, on April 12, granted bail to Samir Mhatre and Kalpesh Mali observing: “The Applicants are in custody since August, 2019. The nature of evidence in support of accusations does not justify further detention.”

According to prosecution, on July 26, 2019, builder Harshal Manjarekar was proceeding to MHADA Office at Kalanagar. Three persons who were following him by a Wagon R Car intercepted his car, pulled out the driver and took him towards Panvel Highway. They demanded Rs 5 crores and threatened to kill him. They even assaulted thte builder, took away his gold ornaments and cash of Rs 2 lakh. The builder then called his driver and arranged Rs 10 lakh which was given to the three persons.

However, Manjarekar lodged a complaint only on July 31, 2019 saying that he was not in proper state of mind.

The duo were arrested on October 30, 2019. An Identification Parade was held on October 30, 2019 where Manjarekar identified these two accused.

The duo then filed bail plea before the HC through advocate Sunil Pandey contending that the FIR was filed belatedly and that it was filed against unknown persons. Besides, the complainant had not given description of his alleged abductors. Mhatre and Mali were arrested based on mere suspicion.

The court noted that till date the charges have not been framed in the case and “considering the large pendency, the trial is not likely to conclude within the reasonable time”.

They have been ordered to be released on cash bail in the sum of Rs 25,000 each. They have been directed to report to the concerned police station once a week. Besides, they have been asked not to interfere with the investigation and keep the trial court informed of whereabouts.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:29 PM IST