Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya seeks CBI probe in attack on him

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the alleged attack on him here last week and also demanded action against the city police for lodging a “fake and manipulated” FIR in connection with the incident.

Somaiya, in his plea, claimed that on April 23 he was brutally attacked outside the suburban Khar police station allegedly by workers of the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

“After the attack, the petitioner sought to lodge an FIR before the Bandra police. After taking the statement of the petitioner in a detailed manner, Rajesh Devre, the police inspector, lodged a fake and frivolous FIR by manipulating the details given by the petitioner and also illegally uploading the same (on the police website) without the petitioner's signature,” the plea said.

Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, alleged this was done by the police to protect members of the Shiv Sena.

The petition added that the act of the Mumbai police was in gross violation of the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and was violative of the fundamental rights of a citizen.

“Therefore, in advancing the principles of justice and fair play and impartial enquiry, the investigation concerning attacks on the life of the petitioner must be transferred to the CBI,” the petition said.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:18 PM IST