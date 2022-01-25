Mumbai: Bail denied to youth who made drug planting allegations on Sameer Wankhede

A special court has rejected the bail application of Zaid Rana, who had made serious allegations on the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) then zonal director Sameer Wankhede stating in his plea that Wankhede had possibly planted drugs at his residence due to a personal enmity.

The court stated in its order that prima facie material collected clearly demonstrates that the telephonic conversations and whatsapp chats between the applicant and his co-accused. It also noted that the drugs seized come under commercial quantity.

Rana had claimed in his bail application that in the Aryan Khan case it has become known that Wankhede is capable of manipulating and manufacturing records. He alleged that the case was lodged by the NCB due to personal enmity of Wankhede. His plea said he resides in Andheri next to the flat let out by Wankhede and that there was a minor dispute between his parents and the tenants of that flat, which is the cause for the case. He also alleged that Wankhede had personally come to his residence during the search, but the aspect is nowhere mentioned. The youth had also sought CCTV footage to be called for, which would show that the zonal director was present.

Regarding these allegations, special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act AA Joglekar said that these aspects require consideration during trial where he will have abundant opportunity to assail all the alleged incidents and documents, in his defence.

The NCB claims it found 1.32 g of LSD, 22 g of Ganja among other drugs at Rana’s Oshiwara residence during a raid in April last year.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:07 PM IST