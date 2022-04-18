Mumbai: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte's wife in MSRTC protest files pre-arrest bail

Jayashree Patil, wife of Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte booked along with him by the police for instigating MSRTC workers for a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar residence, has approached a sessions court apprehending arrest in the case. Sadavarte, who was arrested, had been denied bail recently by a magistrate court. The police is expected to give its response to her application on Apr 29.

The court has granted her interim protection from arrest till the next date.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:17 PM IST