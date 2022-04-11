MSRTC workers' protest: Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte's police custody extended by two days

A court in Mumbai's Girgaon on Monday extended lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte's police custody by two days. He was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside the Mumbai residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai's Esplanade Court had sent Sadavarte to police custody till April 11. The court had also sent the other 109 accused in the case to 14-day judicial custody.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

Meanwhile, the police had on Sunday conducted searches at Sadavarte's residence.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:25 PM IST