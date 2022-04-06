Money laundering case: Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke, his brother Pradeep's ED custody extended till Monday

A special court on Wednesday extended the custody of Nagpur-based lawyers Satish Uke known for his petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and his brother Pradeep Uke, to an additional six-days custody till Tuesday in a money laundering case concerning usurping of a land.

Appearing for the ED, prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that voluminous documents have surfaced in the six days that the brothers had been in custody. He said further that two persons had acted as power or attorneys for certain land deals and that they have been summoned for questioning. The agency also told the court that there are voluminous bank statements since 2001 which it will only receive on Monday.

The brothers were arrested on Thursday from Nagpur and produced last Friday before an incharge court that had granted their custody till Wednesday.

Remanding them to an extended custody, special judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Ast (PMLA) MG Deshpande observed in the order that the offences alleged against the accused are under provisions of the PMLA dealing with the generation of proceeds of crime. It also noted that the compass of investigation in money laundering is vast and wide and therefore, the apex court has said that the offences under the PMLA are a class apart from other offences. It noted that the ED has said that statements of witnesses are to be recorded and that those witnesses are necessary to be confronted with both accused on the basis of documents. It further said that considering the compass of inquiry and the progress of investigation, the agency needs to be given further time for probe.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:08 PM IST