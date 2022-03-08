Mohan Delkar suicide case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on plea filed by accused till March 17

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till March 17 hearing of the clutch of petitions filed by eight accused in the alleged suicide case of Mohan Delkar, a seven time MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Union Territory.

A bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Shriram Modak was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the accused seeking to quash the FIR registered against them.

Administrator of the Union Territory - Prafull Patel, District Magistrate Sandeep Singh, superintendent Sharad Darade, Deputy Magistrate Apurva Sharma, Sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, Police Inspector Manoj Patel, territory's Law Secretary Rohit Yadav and BJP leader Fatehsinh Chauhan have filed writ petitions before the bench seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

Delkar, a seven time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli had won the 2019 elections as an independent candidate. He was found dead inside a room at Hotel Sea Green South in city's Marine Drive on February 22, 2021.

In a 14- page suicide note, Delkar allegedly blamed political pressure for taking the drastic step.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on March 17.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:01 AM IST