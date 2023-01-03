e-Paper Get App
MLA/MP Free Speech: Supreme Court in 4:1 majority says no additional restrictions can be imposed

The Constitution Bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna were hearing the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File
The Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Tuesday said that additional restrictions cannot be imposed on a lawmaker's right to Free speech. The verdict was passed with a 4:1 majority.

The Constitution Bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna were hearing the case.

Justice Nagarathna, however, dissented and said that public functionaries/celebrities must be circumspect in what they say in public.

She said a government is vicariously liable under collective responsibility and Constitutional tort for statements made by lawmakers that are traceable to government affairs, reflects its opinion, to protect the government.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited.

