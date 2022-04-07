Metro car shed dispute: Bombay HC asks Central, state govt to resolve past conflicts

The Central government and the Maharashtra government have been asked by the Bombay High Court to “forget the past conflicts of opinion” and decide expeditiously over the 102-acre plot in Kanjurmarg to build a metro car shed keeping in mind the “escalating costs” and putting additional burden on “public money”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni asked the both the governments to resolve their conflicts outside the court and focus on serving public.

“Please forget past conflicts of opinion and try to make a new beginning. Everyday costs of the project are escalating. After all, it is people’s money,” said CJ Datta.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the central government, informed the court that on March 17, the undersecretary of the Union Urban Development department had written a letter to the Maharashtra secretary to reconsider the decision to shift the project to Kanjurmarg, citing reports prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Citing the DMRC report, Singh said that constructing a car shed at Kanjurmarg will not be feasible as there are several technical or operational issues including legal disputes that might arise.

The HC has asked the state government to clarify its stand on the Centre’s letter to reconsider shifting of metro car shed to Kanjurmarg.

On October 11, 2020, the state government has scrapped the construction of car shed at Aarey Milk Colony, part of which was declared as forest, and said the project would instead come up on land at Kanjurmarg.

On December 16, 2020, the HC had granted an interim stay on the order by Mumbai suburban district collector that transferred 102 acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a metro car shed.

The HC, on Thursday, was hearing an interim application filed by MMRDA seeking to vacate or modify the December 2020 order of stay.

Seeking permission to go ahead with the project work, MMRDA application said that since it is a “public project of urgency” and work has already commenced, it is ready to give an undertaking that it will provide all benefits and compensation to which the owner and/or lessee would be entitled on the acquisition of the land under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

MMRDA’s advocate said that the technical issues can be resolved. If there was an expert opinion on Kanjurmarg land then the authority would consider the same. However, he requested that the stay be vacated as the project work needs to be completed.

CJ said: “We know what is happening. We are all here to serve the public. Why bring personal differences in the court? Sort those outside the court. These matters can be resolved… All that we can say is end this stalemate now. Try to forget the past opinions and start with a new way and the beginning.”

Singh said that there are no personal differences involved in the matter and that they are doing it for the welfare of the public. “We are doing this for a larger public interest for the citizens of Mumbai in the long run… We are consulting experts in the field, who have also recommended shifting the project to Aarey Colony,” said Singh.

Darius Khambata, State government’s counsel, said that a large sections of the Metro lines have been completed. "As opposed to Aarey, four lines will come here. Whoever is entitled to the plot, I will pay the compensation,” said Khambata.

The HC has restrained the Maharashtra government from carrying out operations on the alleged salt pan land till further orders. The HC is yet to decide whether the state or the Centre owns the land.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:04 PM IST