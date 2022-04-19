Malegaon blast victim’s father writes to Bombay High Court’s Chief Justice to extend tenure of special judge

The father of a 2008 Malegaon blast victim Nisar Ahmed Sayed Bilal has written to the Bombay High Court’s Chief Justice requesting that the tenure of the special judge presiding over the blast case be extended till the trial completes. As per the Annual General Transfer order, the judge is to be posted at Ahmednagar.

Nisar Ahmed’s son Sayed Azhar was killed in the blast that took place on Sep 29, 2008. He is an intervener in the case. In a letter dated Apr 16, he has written that the special Judge PR Sitre has heard the matter on a day-to-day basis and kept a vigil against the tactics of some accused who tried to prolong the trial. He said that for a decade after the blast that took place in 2008, the matter was moving at a snail’s pace and Judge Sitre’s predecessor VS Padalkar immediately proceeded with the trial and Judge Sitre too continued to hear the matter in all fairness and objectivity.

The application filed through advocate Shahid Nadeem further stated that many high profile persons are accused in the case and despite the lockdown and efforts of some of the accused to derail the trial, Judge Sitre has examined more than 100 witnesses after he took charge from his predecessor.

The letter said that the judge is fully conversant with the record of the case and any new presiding officer will take time to come to terms with it as the record of the case runs into thousands of pages. It said further that 246 witnesses have already been examined and not many remain.

The judge has been conducting the trial in a praiseworthy manner despite surmounting the influence of some accused, the letter stated. “Every day he sits on the dias at 11 sharp and starts proceeding despite little cooperation from some of the accused and the NIA who have allegedly used every tactic to slow the trial,” it added.

“That undersigned victim along with other sufferers of the blast have vested full faith in the judiciary of the country and believe that although justice has been delayed, it will not be denied to them,” the father’s letter read while requesting that the tenure be extended in the interest of justice.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:57 PM IST