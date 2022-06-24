Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise Commissioner order

Sameer Wankhede | PTI

Former zonal Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Sameer Wankhede informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that the State Excise Commissioner has dismissed his appeal challenging an order passed by the Thane Excise Collector cancelling the liquor license of his restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai.

Wankhede had approached the HC in February challenging the order of the Thane Excise Collector and sought restoration of the cancelled license.

Pending hearing in the petition, Wankhede filed an appeal before the State Excise Commissioner on February 8. The same was rejected on June 16.

As Wankhede had challenged the order of the Thane Excise Collector, his advocate Vishal Thadani sought permission to withdraw the petition and challenge the rejection order of the State Excise Commissioner.

A division bench of justices SV Gangapurwala and SM Modak allowed Wankhede to withdraw the petition and with liberty to file fresh petition.

Wankhede’s plea contended that action initiated against him was vindictive as he had arrested state minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case when he was heading the NCB unit. Action was taken against him by the state Excise Department and the police under "political pressure".

As per the petition, the license was granted in October 1997 and was renewed time and again till 2021.

"After my client (Wankhede) arrested minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case, the minister wrote a letter in November 2021 to the Thane Excise Collector raising questions on the license," said Thadani.

Pursuant to the letter, an inquiry was initiated and three show-cause notices were issued to Wankhede. A hearing was given and the license was then cancelled. Following which he filed a petition in the HC, said Thadani.

In his petition, Wankhede said he cannot be blamed for not disclosing his age, since the rules do not prescribe the age while applying for the FL III (foreign liquor) license, and the application form does not provide for disclosure of the applicant's age.

According to Wankhede's plea, FL III licence is granted for one year at a time and is an annual contract between the individual and the state and hence, the licence granted in 1997 came to an end in 1998.

Wankhede in his plea said he turned 18 on December 14, 1997 and thereafter, the licence has been renewed for 23 years every year.