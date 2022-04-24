Life sentence upheld for pregnant wife’s murder

Expressing anguish over the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, the Bombay high Court has upheld her husband’s life imprisonment for murdering them.

Initially, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the husband when the wife’s brother alleged that he ill-treated her and even beat her in inebriated state. He would even harass her as they had one daughter while he wanted a son.

However, the medical evidence proved that it was a homicidal death; hence the husband was later charged with murder. At the time, the woman was five months pregnant, with a male child.

On April 11, a division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Milind Jadhav upheld 26-year-old Bhola Gupta’s conviction for murder observing: “In the present case the motive appears to have been clearly established. It is the first circumstance in the chain of circumstances which is the precursor to the incident in question.”

The court further added: “We are also disturbed at the fact that deceased Rukmini at the time of her death was pregnant with a male foetus of five months. The death of Rukmini has also resulted in the death of the unborn child.”

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Gupta challenging the order of the sessions court of April 2014 convicting him for murder.

According to prosecution, on January 31, 2011, Gupta went to Tilak Nagar police station and said that his wife attempted suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan

