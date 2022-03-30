Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC-appointed committee recommends cancellation of accused Ashish Mishra's bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed committee monitoring the Lakhimpur Kheri violence recommended canceling of bail application of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government told the Supreme Court that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Yogi Adityanath government said that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions.



The submission of the Uttar Pradesh government came in an affidavit as a reply to the petition seeking to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.



The state government told the Supreme Court that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Allahabad High Court and the submission of the petition that the state did not effectively oppose the bail application of the accused Ashish Mishra is completely untrue.

"That at the very outset, the Answering Respondent (Uttar Pradesh) takes exception to the averments in the SLP to the effect that State did not effectively oppose the Bail Application of the Accused Respondent No 1 (Ashish Mishra). The same is completely untrue, as is also borne out from a perusal of the Impugned Order itself...." read the affidavit.

The affidavit also stated that the same clearly demonstrates that Ashish Mishra's bail application was vehemently opposed by the State in the Allahabad High Court and any averments to the contrary in the special leave petition (SLP) are completely false and merits to be rejected.



The government also said that the investigation revealed that the altercation between a witness and the opposite party took place over the throwing of Gulal.

Earlier, it was alleged that one witness was attacked by some miscreants. The alleged attackers threatened the witness that Mishra is out on bail and the ruling party had also won the election and they would see to him.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Govt and others on plea seeking to cancel bail to Ashish Mishra.

ALSO READ Supreme Court to resume full physical hearings from Monday

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:48 AM IST