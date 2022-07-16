Karnataka: PIL seeks probe into transfer threat to High Court Justice HP Sandesh

Karnataka High Court Justice HP Sandesh | Karnataka High Court website

Bengaluru: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Karnataka High Court seeking a probe into transfer threat to judge H.P. Sandesh.

The PIL, submitted by advocate Ramesh L Nayak, is likely to come up before the High Court for hearing on Saturday. The petition has the Chief Secretary of state government and Registrar General of the High Court as parties.

It submits that the case of threat to Justice Sandesh should be probed by a special wing and given proper security cover.

The petition prevails on the government to consider providing 'Y', 'Y Plus', 'Z' or 'Z Plus' security cover to Justice Sandesh. The petitioner claimed that in the wake of such threats, the judges won't be able to work without bias.

This would send the wrong message to society. The action should be initiated in terms of protecting the liberty of the judiciary and should also take measures to instill more confidence among people in the judiciary, the petition says.

Justice H.P. Sandesh has taken the ruling BJP to task with regards to the appointments to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). After his rapping, ACB sleuths arrested Bengaluru Urban DC on charges of corruption.

Justice Sandesh had stated that he was given transfer threat through a High Court judge but he does not care much about it. He also stated that he is ready to go back to his farm and carry out agriculture rather than succumbing to pressure.

