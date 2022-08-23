Karnataka High Court allows use of loudspeakers for the azaan five times a day

Representative Photo

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has allowed the use of loudspeakers for the azaan/adhan (call to prayer) five times a day, saying that “tolerance is the characteristic of the Constitution of India as well as Indian civilisation”.

A Bengaluru resident had filed a PIL claiming that the contents of azaan “hurt sentiments of believers of other faiths”.

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe said Monday: “Undoubtedly, the petitioner, as well as believers of other faiths, have the right to practise their religion... However, the contention that the contents of azaan violate the fundamental right (to religion) guaranteed to the petitioner as well persons of other faiths cannot be accepted.”

“Licence for use of loudspeakers, public-address systems and sound-producing instruments can be issued under rule 5(3) of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, read with Section 37 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. The respondents are, therefore, directed to ensure that loudspeakers and public-address systems and sound-producing instruments and other musical instruments shall not be permitted to be used beyond the permissible decibel from 10pm to 6am,” it said.