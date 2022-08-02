Karnataka HC to state govt: Ensure rules strictly followed during protests

Freedom Park, Bengaluru | Wikimedia Commons

Bengaluru: Disposing of a public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the 'Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Orders 2021'.

The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restrict protests in the city to 'Freedom Park'.

The court initiated the PIL on its own after protest and demonstrations on March two last year caused massive traffic disruptions in the city.

The regulation orders were framed subsequently which have provision for action against those breaking them.

A status report filed before the HC stated that 27 FIRs have so far been filed against people who have violated the orders.