Justice Kant recuses from hearing plea against Majithia's bail | File Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Monday recused himself from hearing an appeal by the Punjab government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order granting bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia in a drug case.

Majithia had surrendered after February 20 state assembly polls and was granted bail by the High Court on August 10 last year.

He was charged with allowing illicit drug smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drug trade.

The Punjab police had registered FIR under Sections 25 (allowing premises etc. to be used for commission of an offence under the Act), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 against Majithia at Bureau of Investigation (BoI) in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali).

