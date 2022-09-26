Jacqueline tells Delhi court, 'Have deep roots in India, a tax-paying resident since 2009' | ANI

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday stated that she has deep roots in India and has been a tax-paying resident since 2009, while adding that India is her place of work, and her professional reputation and future work commitments are all intrinsically linked to the country.

The actor said that she doesn't have any unity of design with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her bail plea, she stated, "In fact, the applicant/Jacqueline is another victim of the criminal acts committed by the main accused and his associates, who consistently lied about his real identity and exercised undue influence over the applicant's personal and professional life either by showering her (and her family) with expensive gifts or claiming that he had done so I would do so, without ever mentioning their source."

In her regular bail plea, 'Roy' actor also said, she has never denied receipt of gifts, or that the main accused made claims to that effect. However, at no point of time did the applicant demand any gifts nor had knowledge that these were proceeds of crime, on account of the deceitful and duplicitous conduct of the main accused due to which she has suffered, and continues to suffer, tremendous hardship. Thus, she was misled into accepting the same.

The plea also states that she is also participating in attachment proceedings taking place in connection with the present case. There is no risk of her leaving Indian jurisdiction without proper authorisation as there is a Look Out Circular open against her and subsisting.

The development comes after the actor on Monday appeared before a Delhi Court hearing the Rs 200 crore money laundering ED case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, while issuing notice to the probing agency on Jacqueline's regular bail petition, granted interim bail to her on a Rs 50,000 bail bond till the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is October 22, 2022.

Earlier, the court issued a summons to Jacqueline to appear before it physically on September 26. On August 17, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh in a Delhi court mentioned the name of Jacqueline as an accused.

The predecessor judge, Justice Praveen Singh, on the last date, after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the newly made accused Jacqueline to appear before it on September 26.

The Sri Lankan-born actor has also been summoned by the ED several times on the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacqueline and said, "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

The ED's earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused, but mentioned the details of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

According to ED's earlier chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got top models of BMW cars, and expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

Nora Fatehi's statements were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci bag and an iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar).

Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.