INS Vikrant restoration fraud case: Bombay HC extends relief to Kirit Somaiya, son Neil

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, and his son Neil till July 7 in an alleged case of misappropriation of public funds collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy’s first aircraft car.

Justice Bharti Dangre while extending the relief directed the state government to file its reply to the pleas filed by Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil.

On Tuesday, government counsel Shirish Gupte sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the Somaiyas’ pleas.

Ashok Mundargi, counsel for the Somaiyas, assured the court that the duo will co-operate with the probe against them.

Justice Dangre recorded Mundargi’s statement in her order and said that the interim relief granted to both applicants will be extended till July 7, the next date of hearing in the case.

On April 13, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya, and on April 20, it had granted the same relief to Neil. The court had at the time said that in the event of their arrest, both the persons be released on surety of Rs 50,000 each.

While granting the interim protection in April, the HC had remarked that the complaint registered in the case by an ex-army personnel seemed vague and based solely on media reports. It had, however, directed the duo to report to the police for questioning on fixed dates.