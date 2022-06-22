Illegal phone tapping case: HC allows Rashmi Shukla to annex charge sheet copy filed by Colaba police | File Photo

The Bombay high court on Wednesday, while extending protection to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla till July 6, has granted her permission to submit a copy of the charge sheet filed by Colaba police station against her in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar, on Wednesday, extended relief to Shukla, who is at present serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), at Hyderabad.

Her advocate Sameer Nangre said they sought the court’s permission to annex the charge sheet filed by the Colaba police with the petition, which has been granted.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Shukla seeking the quashing of the second FIR registered against her in Mumbai. On March 5, the Colaba police filed an FIR in which Shukla is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena and NCP leaders.

Her plea contended that the FIR is “false and entirely fabricated for political expediency”. She has contended in her petition that she is being singled out. Further, she has said that the FIR was lodged after Sanjay Pandey took over as Mumbai Commissioner of Police and is based on a report he submitted earlier.

The period of offence is between 2018- 2020 when she was heading the State Intelligence Department where she continued till September 2021 and no illegality was found with her actions then.

Shukla has said that because of her phone-tap report of August 2020 against the alleged corruption in police postings and transfers, the state is harassing her by lodging multiple FIRs against her.

Earlier, on March 4, the HC had granted her protection from coercive action till further orders in the alleged phone tapping case registered against her in Bund Garden police station at Pune observing that prima facie there was a delay in registering the FIR and that the IPS officer was being singled out.