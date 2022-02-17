Hijab row: Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing in petitions filed by Muslim girls

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court Thursday adjourned hearing in petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in government pre-university colleges in Udupi against the ban on Hijabs in classrooms amidst hints that a formula is being worked out by the government. The court will resume hearing the pleas on Friday.

The hint came from State advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi who sought time to respond to the petitions as he was awaiting some orders from the state government.

The full bench of the High Court headed by the Chief Justice remarked that the state can modify its government order if it wished to do so. The case will come up Friday.

Even as the AG sought time, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh held a meeting with Muslim legislators Thursday in an effort to resolve the issue.

“There is a need for a revised uniform policy. A lot of controversy has occurred at present. We will wait for the HC order to come up with a new policy,” said Nagesh. His office described the interaction as a “goodwill meeting”.

Meanwhile, confusion and protests continued in several PU and degree colleges in Karnataka with many Muslim students boycotting classes and staging demonstrations.

Several SSLC students continued to boycott the preparatory examinations and staged protests in various high schools. Over 1,000 students boycotted schools and colleges across Karnataka Wednesday.

In some districts, prohibitory orders were clamped around educational institutions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:42 PM IST