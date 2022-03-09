HC relief for BJP leader Prasad Lad in EOW case

In a relief for BJP leader Prasad Lad, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted him interim protection from coercive steps of three weeks in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR of 2014 pertaining to a BMC contract.

A division bench of justices P B Varale and S M Modak has, however, clarified that if it was revealed from the state government’s reply that Lad was intimated about the alleged crime in the last six years, then it will recall its order of interim relief to the BJP leader.

According to Lad, in 2014 an FIR was registered against him – as a partner in BVG-Krystal Joint Venture – with the Malad police station by a businessman Bimal Agarwal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and breach of trust.

In 2015, the case was then transferred to the EOW which registered a fresh FIR.

His plea states that “after a glaring gap of five years” the state government has suddenly reopened the investigation in the 2015 FIR by the EOW.

Lad has claimed that on January 16, 2021, he had addressed a representation through his lawyer to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Police Commissioner of EOW clarifying his stand.

However, in December 2021, the EOW sent him a notice seeking to record his statement in connection with the civic contract.

Apprehending arrest, he then approached the HC in February this year seeking quashing of the FIR registered by the EOW.

Pending hearing in the petition, Lad has sought that the EOW be restrained from filing of the chargesheet in the case.

In the interim, he has also sought that the state government be directed not to take any coercive steps against him.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:42 PM IST