Hanuman Chalisa row: Court likely to decide on bail pleas of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on Monday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

A Mumbai court is likely to decide on the bail pleas of independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on Monday, May 2.

They were arrested on charges of sedition among others in the Hanuman Chalisa row

