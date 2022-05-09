Hanuman Chalisa row: Court issues notice to Rana couple seeking their say on why non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them

A Sessions Court in Mumbai on Monday issued a notice to MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana seeking their say on why a Non-Bailable Warrant should not be issued against them as they have allegedly violated the conditions of the bail given to them.

The notice comes after Mumbai Police filed an application in court stating that the MP-MLA couple has violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.

"A non-bailable warrant should be issued against the couple", said the city police.

The police sought that the couple's bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week.

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area here.

They were booked on charges of sedition and prompting enmity between different groups.

The special court had on May 4 granted bail to the couple and imposed some conditions on them, including not to indulge in a similar offence and not to speak to the media.

On Monday, the suburban Khar police filed an application through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, seeking that the court cancel the couple's bail as they had allegedly violated the condition of not speaking to the media.

