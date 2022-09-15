e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalGyanvapi mosque case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid to file revision petition in Allahabad HC

Gyanvapi mosque case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid to file revision petition in Allahabad HC

AIM joint secretary S M Yasin said that the timing to file a revision petition in the court by the panel of lawyers would be decided after going through the Monday's order in detail

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi | File

Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said that they would file revision petition before the Allahabad high court.

Rekha Pathak, a woman plaintiff in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, has already filed a caveat in the court to ensure that her side would be heard before any relief is given to AIM, when it files a revision petition against rejection of its application in the matter by the Varanasi district judge on Monday.

Read Also
After Gyanvapi, plea filed in Mathura court for removal of another mosque
article-image

AIM joint secretary S M Yasin said that the timing to file a revision petition in the court by the panel of lawyers would be decided after going through the Monday's order in detail.

Committee lawyer Merajuddin Siddiqui said that the AIM would challenge the court order that said that the suit is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act, 1995 and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gyanvapi mosque case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid to file revision petition in Allahabad HC

Gyanvapi mosque case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid to file revision petition in Allahabad HC

Allahabad High Court says every prisoner has a right to apply for bail

Allahabad High Court says every prisoner has a right to apply for bail

After Gyanvapi, plea filed in Mathura court for removal of another mosque

After Gyanvapi, plea filed in Mathura court for removal of another mosque

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu granted bail in 2018 political protest case

Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu granted bail in 2018 political protest case

Mumbai: Prosecutor not post office of the investigating agency, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Prosecutor not post office of the investigating agency, says Bombay HC