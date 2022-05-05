e-Paper Get App
Gujarat court convicts Jignesh Mevani, 9 others for unlawful assembly over 2017 rally

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani | PTI
Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others were convicted by the magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana on Thursday.

The magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana convicted Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a criminal case of unlawful assembly registered against them for carrying out a rally in July 2017 without police permission, reported Indian Express.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 02:30 PM IST