e-Paper Get App

Govind Pansare murder: Take decision on plea for transfer of probe, Bombay HC tells state govt

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Govind Pansare | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on the plea filed by the family of slain activist Govind Pansare seeking for the probe in the killing to be transferred to the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

The Maharashtra State Crime Investigation Department (CID) is presently probing the case and has arrested a few persons.

Megha Pansare, the activist's daughter-in-law, in her plea filed earlier this month, claimed there existed a larger conspiracy in the killings of Pansare, rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Kannada academic and activist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

On Thursday, special public prosecutor Ashok Mundargi sought time to respond to the plea and to file a status report on the investigation. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh said it was granting a week's time.

"We will grant you one week's time. We cannot wait endlessly. We want a decision on this. We understand today, but this can't go on endlessly," the court said.

The petitioner's advocate Abhay Nevagi told the court the government was acting only when the court gave an order or direction.

In reply, Mundargi said, "That is not true but the government should be there first." Nevagi told the court the state police was yet to make any headway in the case even after seven years.

Meanwhile, the bench also adjourned for a week the bail plea filed by Virendra Tawade, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the killing of Dabholkar.

The court, however, orally said while it was not inclined to grant bail it would expedite the trial in the case.

The bench was informed that out of 32 witnesses, eight witnesses have been examined till date.

The court directed the CBI to say on the next date of hearing the estimated time for the remaining witnesses to be examined.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalGovind Pansare murder: Take decision on plea for transfer of probe, Bombay HC tells state govt

RECENT STORIES

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Presidential polls: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leads with 540 votes

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

Watch Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Punjabi song in latest social media post

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

National Herald case: ED questions Sonia Gandhi for 2 hours, ends session on her request

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...

BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI...