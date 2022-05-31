Gangster Guru Satam’s son, nephew, aide get 10-year jail in 2014 extortion case |

A special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Tuesday sentenced gangster Guru Satam’s son, nephew and their associate to ten years imprisonment in a 2014 extortion case lodged by a Dadar-based builder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 15 lakhs each on Satam’s son Bhushan, nephew Narhari (Pankaj) and aide Puranshankar Mishra.

The trio was found guilty on Thursday and the court had scheduled the matter for judgement thereon to Tuesday.

As per the prosecution’s case, on November 26, 2014, the builder’s employee received a phone call. The caller said he is an associate of gangster Guru Satam and made an extortion demand. The employee, who is the complainant in the case, informed the builder, who then approached the anti-extortion cell (AEC).

As per the complaint, the complainant received another phone call on December 2, 2014, from Satam in which he demanded Rs 20 lakh.

The prosecution examined 23 witnesses during the trial. It was argued that Bhushan was a part of the larger syndicate run by his father and received pecuniary gain through extortion. Bhushan had also received extortion money through Mishra, it was argued.

The prosecution has claimed that the aide had made extortion calls and also went to collect the extortion money.