Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan: Supreme Court refuses permission for festival celebrations on ground

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to maintain status quo as of today by both sides after the three-judge bench began hearing plea against the Karnataka High Court order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

The apex court refused permission for festival celebrations on Idgah Maidan and directed parties to approach Karnataka High Court for resolution of dispute.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit today constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of the ground

The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.

"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI, " the two-judge bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

