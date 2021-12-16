FPJ Legal: Vaccination for all is in interest of mankind, observes Bombay HC

MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week observed that it would be in the interest of mankind if each human being is injected with two doses of the anti-Covid vaccines. The HC even said it would appreciate if the Maharashtra government takes strict measures to ensure everyone gets the vaccines.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Sanjay Mehare was hearing a suo motu PIL pertaining to the Covid-19 issues.

On a hearing held last week, the bench was informed by D R Kale, government pleader that the state has undertaken steps to increase vaccination in all the districts in Marathwada.

"Vaccination of persons is being done in thousands. In so far as Covid is concerned, the situation is well under control," Kale told the bench, adding, "The Omicron variant has still not lifted its head in this region and the district administration all over is very alert."

Meanwhile, Amicus Curiae Satyajit Bora submitted that, for the present, the Covid pandemic seems to be well under control of the government. He further told the judges that the vaccination drive has picked up and the government is concentrating on vaccination.

"He agrees with the statement made by Kale, that the government has also initiated steps to refuse the dispensing of petrol/fuel to persons who are not vaccinated with even a single dose. Similarly, entries in shopping malls and public places are being tried to be controlled," the judges noted.

Taking note of the contentions, the judges said, "We are of the view, and the Amicus Curiae as well as the government pleader agree with us, that a person is well protected by two doses of the vaccine and it is in the interest of mankind that each human being should be administered two doses."

"We would, therefore, appreciate, if the government becomes more strict and ensures that every citizen is injected with two doses," the judges observed, adding, "The authorities would also be at liberty to move from door-to-door extensively so as to ensure that the vaccination program achieves the desired results."

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:55 PM IST