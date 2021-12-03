FPJ Legal: Three years after murder, trial begins in Kirti Vyas case

Mumbai: Three years after the murder of B Blunt salon’s finance manager Kirti Vyas in March 2018, the trial in the case began, with her father deposing before a sessions court on Friday.



A part of the evidence of Vyas’s 71-year-old father Rajendra Vyas was recorded in-camera on the request of one of the accused.

The then 28-year-old Kirti’s two colleagues Siddhesh Tamhankar, 31 and Khushi Sahjwani, 45, are facing charges of abducting, murdering her and causing disappearance of the evidence thereafter. The court had, on November 12, framed the charges against the duo in the case, thereby clearing the way for the trial to begin. While Tamhankar is still in custody, Sahjwani had secured bail from the apex court in July this year, after spending three years in custody.



In its charge sheet in the case, the crime branch had alleged that Tamhankar and Sahjwani were having an affair. Vyas was supposedly unhappy with Tamhankar’s work and was planning to terminate Tamhankar. She had also served him a notice to that effect. March 16 was to be his last day at work when the couple allegedly killed Vyas. The prosecution has relied on the last-seen theory. In a CCTV footage, Vyas is seen entering Sahjwani’s car near her residence in Grant Road area. The crime branch had also claimed to find blood stains in the car. The DNA report showed that the blood was of Vyas. The young woman’s body was never found.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Both accused denied interim bail in Kirti Vyas murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:10 PM IST