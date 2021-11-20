FPJ Legal: Student booked for rape threats to cricketer’s infant daughter gets bail

A Bandra magistrate court on Saturday granted bail to a 23-year-old student and alumni of IIT, Hyderabad, who was booked for issuing rape threats on twitter to a cricketer’s 10-month-old daughter.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komalsing Rajput granted bail to Ramnagesh Akubathini from Telangana who was booked by Maharashtra’s cyber police on the complaint filed by the cricketer’s manager. The court ordered that he be released on a provisional cash bond. He will have to attend the cyber police station in Mumbai two days a week for the next one month.

In a bail plea filed through advocate Abhijeet Desai, the student said that it is a matter of probe whether the tweets were posted by him or whether the account belongs to him. He claimed he had been arrested on suspicion. The application stated that his phone’s IP address could be hacked by someone to create a problem for him and his bright future. By mere tracing of the IP address, the crime cannot be attributed to him, he said.

His advocate had argued that the applicant is a bright student, had been a topper in his SSC and intermediate examinations and is an alumni of IIT, Hyderabad. Akubutini worked for two years in an online food delivery firm and was preparing for his masters in a foreign university, he told the court. He is a highly talented student and the case will spoil his bright future, advocate Desai pleaded, while also pointing out that the youth is a first time offender and has never been arrested before.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:50 PM IST