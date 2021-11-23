FPJ Legal: SC seeks detailed security arrangement plan for Tripura civic polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a detailed security arrangement plan from the Tripura government to ensure free and fair municipal elections slated on November 25 and also for the declaration of results.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a contempt plea by All India Trinamool Congress claiming that law and order situation is worsening in the state, as the date for local body elections draws closer and the government authorities have not followed the top court's direction on security arrangements.

Justice Chandrachud asked senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the Tripura government, to bring on record the detailed security arrangement, which will be in place to ensure free and fair local body elections, and also the declaration of results. Justice Chandrachud asked Jethmalani to come back with instructions, from the DGP and home secretary, at 12.45 p.m.

The top court also sought to know the presence of the central paramilitary forces so that the same can be deployed to the areas.

On November 11, the Supreme Court asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming local body elections, in a peaceful manner.

On Monday, a counsel mentioned the contempt petition before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Citing the earlier writ petition in connection with the Tripura elections, the counsel submitted that the top court had passed directions for the arrangement of security, but the situation is worsening.

He added that recent incidents happened and they are happening across the board now, and insisted for urgent hearing of the contempt petition in the matter. The counsel said: "The situation is very volatile. It requires the court's considerations..."

On November 11, the top court had said: "We expect that necessary arrangements will be made by the state government and the DGP along with law enforcement machinery of the state."

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:51 PM IST