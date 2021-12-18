FPJ Legal: Sameer Wankhede’s sister Yasmeen files defamation complaint in court against Nawab Malik

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankede’s elder sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Saturday filed a criminal defamation complaint before an Andheri magistrate court against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state cabinet minister Nawab Malik for remarks against her on social media and televised interviews.

She has said in her complaint that she is associated with various NGOs and works for the poor. She is also president of Chitrapat Sena and addresses issues and grievances of artists and daily workers in the Marathi film industry. Her reputation has been lowered in the eyes people in her locality and that she has been made a subject of unwarranted discussion.

Malik, she said, out of personal grudge against her brother for taking action against his son-in-law in a drugs case, started making false and defamatory allegations against her and her family members. She said in a series of tweets Malik had alleged she is associated with one Fletcher Patel and that they were indulging in some bad business in Bollywood. Posting her photograph, she said, he repeatedly referred to her as ‘lady don’. She said another photo of hers was published by Malik to allege that he engaged in extortion during a trip to Maldives. She said Malik had also shared a whatsapp chat screenshot alleging that she had a drug chat with a dealer.

“The said allegations are made by the accused with a view to threaten and coerce a government agency from duly performing its duties by indulging in making serious and false allegations against the family members with an attempt to create obstruction in free and fair investigation being carried out by a premier agency of the government of india,” the plea filed through advocate Vivek Pandey stated.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:45 PM IST