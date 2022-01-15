FPJ Legal: Salman Khan files civil suit against Panvel farmhouse neighbour over alleged defamation

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a Short Cause civil suit against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad and others before a Mumbai civil court seeking interim orders to restrain them from making "false, disparaging and defamatory allegations in videos/posts/tweets,'' reports from TOI stated.

According to the report, the actor claimed that the allegations are causing him and his family "grave harm, loss and prejudice ''.

When the matter came up for hearing before the City Civil Court on Friday, Khan's advocate pressed for a grant of an injunction.

However, advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap representing Kakkad opposed it by stating that they received the papers on Thursday and were unable to go through the entire suit. They further sought time to file the replies.

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Anil Laddhad decided to give time to the advocates to file a reply on Kakkad's behalf and adjourned the case for further hearing on January 21.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:19 AM IST