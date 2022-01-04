FPJ Legal: Report lists multiple factors behind malnutrition deaths in Melghat

A detailed report submitted last week before the Bombay High Court has listed several factors contributing to deaths of infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the tribal areas across Maharashtra.

The report states that among malnutrition, poor health infrastructure and factors such as women chewing tobacco, inefficient education, early age marriages, numerous pregnancies also contribute to the deaths. The report has been prepared by senior IPS officer Dr Chhering Dorje on the directives of the HC bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

The report also lists other factors as reluctance of local population to seek health services, prevalence of widespread superstitious beliefs, traditional beliefs and practices, and lack of awareness about government schemes for pregnant women. The report further states that there are deficiencies and shortcomings in the enforcement of various schemes for women and children, which are often missed or overlooked. The report highlights mismanagement and lack of coordination between various government departments concerned.

It stated that primary health centres aren’t functioning properly and fail to monitor the health of expectant mothers through their pregnancy. The report recommends, “Hundred per cent institutionalised delivery must be ensured by these health centres.” “A proactive step to curb malnutrition and reduce child mortality would be to ensure that all women and men of marriageable age are imparted compulsory health education with focus on nutrition, family planning, maternal health and hygiene,” the report recommends.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:41 AM IST