FPJ Legal | Param Bir Singh extortion case: Order on bail pleas of police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke reserved till December 7

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday reserved order on bail pleas of two serving police officials accused in extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station till December 7. The plea was earlier rejected by Magistrate court.

Both - Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke are accused along with Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze in extortion case. The CID had earlier arrested the police inspectors in connection with the Marine Drive case.

The police officials had on Friday moved the sessions court for bail after a magistrate court had denied them the relief.

In their bail pleas filed through advocate Aniket Nikam, they had stated that the complaint was filed belatedly and that there is nothing to corroborate the allegations made by the complainant Shyamsunder Agarwal in his FIR.

They have also stated that they have a distinguished career and are decorated police officers.

The duo was arrested by the state CID upon the FIR lodged by Agarwal in July, in which he has also named former city police chief Param Bir Singh and some other police officers.

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday to record his statement in connection with two extortion cases registered against him, an official said. Following a notice issued by the CID, Singh reached its office at Belapur in neighbouring Navi Mumbai around 3.30 pm, he said.

The agency is investigating the extortion cases registered against Singh at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and Kopri police station in adjoining Thane city.

Earlier in the day, a commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh cancelled the bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh after the latter appeared before the panel.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:19 PM IST