FPJ Legal: Not heard by Bombay HC before restricting decision on Anil Deshmukh’s assets, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, raised the grievance before the Bombay High Court that it was not heard before passing restraining orders against the adjudicating authority from deciding on provisional attachment of Anil Deshmukh’s assets.

The agency is probing the alleged money laundering scam involving the former state minister. On Monday, the court had restrained the adjudicating authority from passing the final order till further directions while hearing a plea filed by Deshmukh’s wife Aarti, who has challenged the provisional attachment of assets by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had, however, permitted the authority to complete its hearing. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh informed a division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday that the court failed to hear the ED’s contentions before passing such an order. Aarti Deshmukh’s lawyers, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhri and advocate Inderpal Singh, contended that the composition of the adjudicating authority under the PMLA was improper.

No bail for former minister’s PA, PS

A special court designated under the PMLA, on Tuesday, rejected the bail applications of Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in the money laundering case concerning the politician. The court’s detailed order is not yet available

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:38 AM IST