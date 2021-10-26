FPJ Legal: Mumbai court grants bail to 2 Odia youths in cruise drugs bust case

Special NDPS Court on Tuesday granted bail to guests on the cruise Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu. They are the first accused to be granted bail in the case.

No drugs were recovered from Avin Sahu, while 2.4 gm weed was recovered from Manish Rajgaria, as per Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) claims.

Both, Sahu and Rajgaria are residents of Rourkela in Odisha. Avin has a jewelry shop at Ringroad Taxi Stand in Rourkele while Manish Udaya Rajgaria has a sponge iron plant at Raghunathpall.

Avin’s father said, ”As festival season set in, his son had gone to Mumbai two weeks ago to purchase jewelry. He travels to Dubai, Mumbai, Amritsar and other places to buy jewellery items". His father and other family members claimed that Avin did not take drugs.

The duo were arrested in connection with the bust of a rave party onboard a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

