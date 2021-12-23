FPJ Legal: Man gets life term for stabbing wife over not giving money to gamble

A 33-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced by a sessions court to life imprisonment for stabbing and killing his wife, a domestic help in Oct 2016 for not giving him money for gambling.

Prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said the prosecution had examined 11 witnesses. As per the complaint lodged by the father of the victim Sushma Ambavale, the couple would have frequent quarrels over the issue. The father had received a call from his son when he was out on work that his daughter was unwell and admitted to the hospital. He reached the hospital and learnt that she had passed away. He asked his son-in-law how it happened, but did not get a proper response.

During the post-mortem, the doctor found the victim had a stab injury on her abdomen. Her father then filed the complaint against his unemployed son-in-law Santhosh Ambavale. His daughter had come to stay with him earlier too, as her husband mentally and physically harassed her for not giving money to gamble.

Principal Judge Urmila S Joshi - Phalke also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the man, in default of payment of which, he would have to spend an additional two years in prison.

ALSO READ Mumbai Angels Network participates in Rs 3.11 cr Seed round in Barneys Hard Seltzer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:53 PM IST